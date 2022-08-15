It is said that police were able to intercept threats to the security of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visited London in June for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Security has always been a big issue for the Duke of Sussex, especially since he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020. He is now locked in a legal battle with the Home Office and MET Police over his request that he be allowed to personally pay for his and his family's protection during visits to the U.K.

The couple reportedly had the same police protection given to working royals during their recent visit to the country to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. But it is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still received threats to their security that were intercepted by police.

"It's no different today. Sources tell me that during the Sussex family's visit for the Platinum Jubilee (which they were given state security for as it was an official royal event), a number of credible threats were intercepted by authorities," co-author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie wrote in his column for Yahoo News.

He continued, "I witness a lot myself, too. Thanks to a never-ending stream of false tabloid tales calling me the couple's 'close friend' or 'spokesman,' I regularly receive an extension of their online threats."

Scobie said the threatening "messages range from extreme racism to disturbingly violent scenes involving the likes of dismemberment, car accidents, and rape. They always get forwarded to the police."

The author further revealed that while he covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "time as working royals" he was "made aware of the astonishingly high number of threats sent to the couple — the majority received from U.K. locations and many of them rooted in racism towards the duchess."

This is reportedly why Prince Harry is fighting for his right to be able to pay for his and his family's own police protection in the U.K. Scobie argued that "the safety of others should never be up for debate." He acknowledged that the Duke of Sussex and the Home Office "may not see eye to eye, but there's only one acceptable solution to this fight." He called for the reinstatement of the royal's "security at his own expense—before it's too late."