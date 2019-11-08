Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might already be planning for Archie Harrison's sibling. Just six months after the birth of their firstborn, the royal couple is already talking about and taking interest in a second child.

The big news was reported by Insider. According to the publication, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are hinting that they "could want another baby." The big reveal was made when the couple made a "surprise" visit to a coffee place for military families in Windsor on Wednesday. And one of the parents divulged the details about their interaction with the members of the British royal family on her Twitter account.

"Harry was really quite interested in, you know, how things were with second children as well, as we've both got older children. We were trying to encourage them to have a second baby," she said in the video captioned Prince Harry in the vicinity.

This is not the first time Harry, 35, has expressed his interest in a second child. Previously, speaking to British Vogue, the royal dad did mention that he wants to have only two children with his wife Meghan, 38.

The couple's baby Archie Harrison was born on May 6, 2019, right before his parents completed one year of marriage.

Meanwhile, there are more publications speculating that the couple is planning for baby no. 2. In its recent report, Ok! Magazine has revealed more plans for Meghan's second pregnancy. An unnamed insider told the magazine that the duchess wants to deliver her second baby in Los Angeles, the place she calls home. As per the report, she has already spoken about her plans to her pals.

While for her first pregnancy and Archie's birth she was in the UK the entire time, this time she wants to do it surrounded by her family and friends. The insider said that pregnancy in the UK can make her "feel incredibly lonely and uncomfortable." For her second time, she would reportedly like to "buck tradition" and make sure she is happy even if it may not make everyone happy.

Meghan is originally from Los Angeles and she would allegedly like to take a retreat at her mother Doria Ragland's abode for at least the first three months after her delivery. This will help her bond with the baby and provide them shelter from the media and the public eye.