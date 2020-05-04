Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, co-authors of "FINDING FREEDOM: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" announced the release of the couple's much-anticipated official bio in August.

The authors promised to "reveal unknown details" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their book. They said that the biography will give a glimpse into the couple's life from the onset of their love story to the ups and downs of their royal life, up until their exit as senior members of the British royal family to live a life away from the royal limelight in Los Angeles, California. It aims to correct false headlines about the couple especially those coming from UK tabloids.

"The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," Scobie and Durand said in a statement about their book "FINDING FREEDOM: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," as quoted by ET Canada.

"Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated," they continued. The authors shared their gratitude to their sources, because of whom they "have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Scobie and Durand were reportedly given "unique access" to those closest to the couple, whose names will probably be withheld for obvious reasons. Through these sources, the authors were able to reveal the truth and debunk misconceptions and the most scandalous rumours Meghan Markle has faced.

"FINDING FREEDOM: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" is published by Harper Collins Publishers. It will hit bookshelves on Aug. 11, 2020. Scobie shared his excitement on the release of the book on Twitter.

Scobie said that "FINDING FREEDOM: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" "will tell the definitive version of their life together, away from the noise of headlines and mistruths." He said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "journey to create a life of purpose and freedom" is something that people can all relate to.