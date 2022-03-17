Uncertainty still looms over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. with their children Archie and Lilibet Diana. They have yet to introduce their daughter to the royals, especially to her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to self-proclaimed royalist Paul Chuckle, it is devastating to have the British royals in a conflicted relationship. He admitted that he does not understand why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to abandon their duties and relocate to the U.S.A.

"I can't see why he would do that to his grandmother, walk out of his own family," he told the Express.

"I love the Queen, I love her to death. I love Prince Charles, I love the whole Royal Family. I am very much a royalist," he added.

Chuckle admitted that he "doesn't think it's right what they have done." He then commented on the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to personally introduce Lilibet Diana to the royal family. He called it "awful" that Queen Elizabeth II has not seen her great-granddaughter, who is now nine months old and named after her childhood nickname.

The 74-year-old entertainer shared his hope that the family will eventually reconcile. Expectations are that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the U.K. with their children for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Chuckle agreed with reports that Queen Elizabeth II will "definitely meet" Lilibet at the celebrations in June. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will mark their daughter's first birthday along with the four-day bank holiday. Lilibet was born on June 4 and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set for June 2-5.

However, there is still the matter of the security fears for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their family. They lost their personal security when they left their royal duties in January 2020. The Duke of Sussex has since petitioned to be allowed to personally pay for Scotland Yard's protection during visits to the U.K. for himself and his family, but a Home Office ruling prevented him from doing so. As such, it is believed that he pulled out of Prince Philip's memorial service on March 29 because of the lack of police protection.