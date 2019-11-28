Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating a landmark moment in their relationship. The couple posted never-seen-before photos from their lives to celebrate the day they announced the engagement to the world.

The royal couple that is currently enjoying a six-week break from royal duties in the US took time out to share adorable pictures of them on Sussexes official Instagram account. It's been two years since the couple committed to each other and went public about their engagement.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their social media account Sussexroyal and shared stunning photos with 9.9 million followers with a caption that reads: "On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️"

The three pictures are from various important events of their lives. The first one is from their engagement photocall that took place in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on November 27, 2017. The second one is a gorgeous shot from their wedding day, May 19, 2018, after they said their vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. And the third one is from their first photo shoot announcing the birth of baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6, 2018.

In other news, the Archbishop of Canterbury has expressed his thoughts about Markle and Harry's struggle with media treatment. According to Mirror, Justin Welby, the bishop of the highest rank in the district, defends and sympathises with the royal couple who has been struggling with intense media scrutiny and pressures of life as a royal.

In defense of Markle, the cleric said that she is a person of "profound humanity and deep concern for people" and thinks that the treatment she has been subjected to is "absolutely terrible." Speaking with Radio Five Live presenter Emma Barnett, he described the behaviour as "motivated by racism."

"I would obviously be immensely concerned about all racist behaviour and, particularly when it's someone you know, you just think this is so totally undeserved," Welby said criticising the portrayal of Markle in media.

He believes as royals they will never be able to escape this and are serving a "life sentence."

Markle and Harry opened up about heavy media scrutiny in their recently released ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey" evoking mixed reactions from media and followers.