Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked Prince Charles' birthday by sharing his photo with his grandson Archie. In the picture, the Prince of Wales has a smile on his face as he looks at the baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the adorable snap on their official Instagram page. The black and white photo shows the tot cradled in his father's arms while Prince Charles lovingly looks on by his side.

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa," reads the couple's birthday greetings.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photographer, Chris Allerton, captured the picture during Archie's christening in July. The snap has since received over 826,000 likes and over 5,000 comments from royal fans who also shared their birthday greetings to Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales turned 71 on Thursday and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not the only ones who shared their well-wishes. Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also shared photos of Prince Charles on social media. One shows him adorably playing with Prince Louis while the Duchess held the baby, and the other two photos show him smiling with his sons. "Wishing a very happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!" reads the caption, along with the pictures taken by photographer Chris Jackson.

Fellow members of the British Royal Family each shared their birthday greetings to the future King of England. His younger brother, Prince Andrew, shared a photo of himself as a baby being held by Prince Charles.

"Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣To mark HRH's 71st Birthday, here's photo from 1960 of the then Prince Charles holding a baby Prince Andrew," reads the caption posted on The Duke of York's Twitter page.

Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!



Meanwhile, Prince Charles is nowhere near England on his birthday. He and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are on their much-deserved break from royal duties. After appearances in New Delhi and Mumbai, the couple stopped by Bangalore to celebrate his birthday ahead of their New Zealand tour on Sunday.

Camilla encouraged him to have some downtime at a holistic health retreat situated on a 30-acre organic farm which she has visited five times. The retreat offers yoga and ayurvedic, homeopathic and naturopathic treatments. Camilla also surprised Prince Charles with a birthday cake.