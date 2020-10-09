Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join hands with the youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to mark International Day of the Girl on Sunday, Oct. 11. The trio will come together for a virtual chat session.

Their conversation is slated to premiere at 4:00 pm on Sunday on the Malala Fund's YouTube channel whereby they will discuss the subject of female education. They will talk about the importance of education and the challenges faced by women.

"They'll discuss the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school and why it's essential that we champion every girl's right to learn," reads the description on Malala Fund.

The Duchess of Sussex and the 23-year-old activist has been passionate about the topic of female education for a very long time. Hello notes that Meghan has been advocating women's right to education and equality even before she tied the knot with Prince Harry. She delivered a speech at the UN Women Conference in the year 2015.

In addition, she joined Michelle Obama, Hilary Clinton, and Nadia Murad at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020. She delivered a keynote speech where she talked about bringing "positive changes to the world."

As for Yousafzai, the Pakistan women's education activist is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children. She fought for women and children in her native place who were forbidden from attending school.

In related news, Harry and Meghan had filed a case against trespassers using drones for taking pictures of their son. The case has come to a close as they received an apology from the US-based news agency.

"We apologize to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused," X17 agency said in a statement as quoted by BBC. "We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again."

Earlier this year, when the couple was living in Tyler Perry's Los Angeles home they filed a case at Los Angeles Country Superior Court against an unnamed person on the charges of invasion of privacy. They claimed that this person used drones to photograph their one-year-old son Archie.

The report notes that the agency has promised to "reimburse some of the royal couple's legal fees" and agreed to hand over the photos and destroy all the copies.