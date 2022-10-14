Buckingham Palace has yet to unveil the guest list for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023, but royal family members are expected to attend. This includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whom Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly looking forward to seeing at the ceremony.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl said the former Duchess of Cornwall is "very keen" to have the couple attend because she wants the family to move on from their alleged rift. She acknowledged reports of tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the British Royal Family and thinks the couple's attendance could put an end to the rift.

"There is still that issue of the familial rift, that rupture at the heart of the House of Windsor, and of course, a lot of people are wondering if Harry and Megan and their family will come over for the coronation and whether that will finally signal some thawing of the rift that people had hoped might have taken place over the Queen's funeral," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Nicholl cited Queen Consort Camilla's efforts to bring the family back together. She said, "In my book, 'The New Royals,' I do talk about how behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation."

However, it remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III's coronation. It also happens to be their son Archie's fourth birthday. The coincidence has many asking if the new monarch purposely chose the date as a snub or a swipe against the Sussexes.

On the contrary, Nicholl said a lot of planning and checking of diaries was involved in coming up with King Charles III's coronation date. She denied it was a snub to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie and thinks it is "absolutely one of those occasions where it's a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence."