King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023, will also see his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, crowned beside him. There were questions as to the tiara she will wear for the momentous day, and one palace source claimed she will not be wearing the Queen Mother's 1937 crown.

A royal family insider told the Daily Star that the original plan was for the former Duchess of Cornwall to be crowned with the late Queen Mother's tiara, which features 2,800 diamonds, including a large diamond gifted to Queen Victoria by the Sultan of Turkey in 1856 and the famous 105.6-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond set on a detachable mount on the crown.

However, the plan had to be changed given the alleged controversy surrounding the precious gem. The diamond is widely reported to have been "looted" from an eleven-year-old Indian boy.

Duleep Singh, the last Maharaja of the Sikh Empire from 1838 to 1893, was reportedly only ten when he inherited the throne. He was allegedly imprisoned by the British in 1849 and forced to amend the Treaty of Lahore so the diamond would go to Queen Victoria.

The contested diamond is rumoured to hold a curse with it that any male family member of the British Royal Family who will wear it will have great misfortunes.

"But times have changed and His Majesty The King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors. There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India," the palace source said of the reported decision not to let Queen Consort Camilla wear the Queen Mother's crown during King Charles III's coronation.

Disputes over the ownership of the Koh-i-Noor surfaced after the death of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III is set to inherit it. The Indian government has reportedly been fighting for its ownership in the years since the country gained independence from the United Kingdom. The government made its most recent request in 2016, according to AOL.

Meanwhile, King Charles III's coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. According to reports, there are 2,000 guests expected and the ceremony will likely be shorter and less expensive than expected.