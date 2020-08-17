Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took out a huge mortgage instead of asking for Prince Charles's help to pay for their new mansion as it would have been a step back in their financially independent lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have brought an £11.1 million mansion in the upscale Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara on a mortgage of £7.25 million. Though they are no longer senior members of the British royal family and aren't entitled to Sovereign grant, they could have sought independent financial help from Harry's father Prince Charles.

However, the couple chose not to do so, and went for a huge mortgage instead as getting financial help from the royal family would result in the royals having "control over him," reports Us Weekly.

"Harry could've asked (Prince) Charles to contribute toward the cost of the house, but he chose not to. Getting his dad financially involved would result in the royals having control over him. It would mean going backwards," a source told the outlet.

The insider added that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex "paid out of their own pockets (and) have taken out a huge mortgage," but Harry sees it "as an opportunity to grow" and is "loving being independent."

The source also said that the couple is proud of their purchase, which they finalised after the price for the 14,563 sq ft estate was knocked down by more than £8 million. "Harry and Meghan see it as an absolute bargain; it was an opportunity not to be missed. Unlike buying a car, it's an investment. Meghan's confident they'll make a hefty profit if they ever decide to sell up," the insider said.

The source also noted that the couple's security costs have also been reduced with the purchase as they need a lesser number of bodyguards at the gated and secured home in the secluded area. They also called it a "huge milestone" for the couple as it is the first property they've owned. "They want to grow old together, reminiscing about their amazing journey," the source said.

Meanwhile, a report in The Mirror states that Meghan might be considering a return to the entertainment industry, and it might be one of the reasons she bought the mansion as it is close to Hollywood.

The "Suits" alum, who had to quit the industry prior to her nuptials with the British prince in 2018, may return to showbiz after quitting as a full-time working royal. Movie bosses have told the outlet that the 39-year-old could earn her more than £38 million for her first appearance due to her extended fan base across the world.

Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose films include "The Heat", "Spy", and "Ghostbusters", said movie chiefs are now scrambling to work with Meghan. When asked if he would sign her up, he said: "Meghan – bring it on. I would love to have you in a movie. I think she is great. I'm a fan."

InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE said that Meghan's signing amount will increase by several million as "you get a salary based on your box office appeal – it doesn't relate to quality of acting."

"I think her pulling power both in America and on a global scale is phenomenal. Whatever role she does everyone is going to want to see her. We are talking a $50million [£38million] fee. People are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start," he said. Shalit also noted that "Suits" would be the biggest TV series in the world if Meghan makes a return.