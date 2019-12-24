A few members of the Royal Family think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, should have reconsidered their Christmas plans in consideration of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's age.

The couple is now in Canada to spend the festive season with Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. A source claimed that although Queen Elizabeth II gave them permission to spend Christmas away from the U.K., some members of the Royal Family are not happy. They are "disappointed" that they chose to spend Christmas separately.

The insider added that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should have thought about the Queen and Prince Philip's age before they decided not to join in the royal Christmas tradition. The source noted that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are entitled to a break, "they should have chosen a time off that did not overlap with the holiday season. This would have given them time to be back in the U.K. to spend Christmas with the royals.

"Some members of the family think the couple should have considered Queen and Prince Philip's advancing age," the source told ET, adding, "After all, at 93 and it being Archie's first Christmas, neither Her Majesty the Queen nor Prince Philip will be around forever."

The claims come after news of Prince Philip's hospitalisation. On Friday, he was brought to a London hospital as a "precautionary measure" for a "pre-existing condition." He is expected to be out in a few days. Aside from the Sussexes, Prince Philip also missed the Christmas gathering at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

This is the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent Christmas away from the Royal Family. They spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, which meant the former "Suits" star had to be away from her mother.

The couple announced their decision not to spend Christmas in Sandringham this year, in a statement from Buckingham Palace. Although some members of the Royal Family are disappointed, there are also those who support their decision. They feel they deserve to be away from the public eye even for a short while.