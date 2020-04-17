Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been residing in their new L.A. home where they have self-isolated themselves along with their 11-month-old baby Archie. On Wednesday, the royal couple explored outdoors and stepped out to distribute meals to people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to People, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex came out to distribute meals for Project Angel Food, amid the lockdown. It is a non-profit organisation that is located in Los Angeles county. Committed to feed and bring comfort to vulnerable and socially and economically impacted people, the charity prepares and delivers healthy meals.

On this day, the charity was joined by the Sussexes to distribute meals to those who are suffering from critical illnesses and are highly susceptible to the virus outbreak. Richard Ayoub, the executive director of the charitable organisation revealed that they have done not just one but two deliveries. The couple decided to spend their Easter Sunday distributing free meals to the people and returned for another delivery the same week.

"They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they've done it quietly," said Ayoub. "We're completely honoured."

During their time at the event, the couple interacted with chefs, staff, volunteers, and other people involved in the service, as per the executive director of the charity, who showered plentiful praises for their selfless act.

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful," Ayoub continues. "There's obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others."

It is reported that Meghan is not new to the charitable organisation. She is familiar with Project Angel Food because she has previously lived in Southern California city. She found out about the charity's requirements through her mother Doria Ragland, a former social worker.

"She said she wanted to do something to give back on Easter and was talking to her mom [Doria Ragland] and her mom told her that Project Angel Food needs help and Meghan said, 'Yes, brilliant," explains Ayoub.

On Easter Sunday, Meghan and Harry made six deliveries and on Wednesday, the couple made 14 deliveries. Before heading out for their delivery service, the couple also visited the charity's facility where they spent time learning about their work and clients. During their visit, they followed the social distancing protocol and kept themselves covered with masks and gloves.