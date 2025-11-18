AEW All In: Texas 2025 was meant to be a celebration of professional wrestling, yet it left fans facing uncertainty about the future of the industry's most prominent stars.

When Adam Cole stood in the centre of the stage to relinquish the TNT title, the mood in the stadium shifted from anticipation to concern.

It wasn't just a title change; the emotional speech suggested that his latest health concern might be the final factor in the decision to end a decorated wrestling career.

Since the event, silence has largely surrounded Cole's status, leaving speculation to grow. AEW President Tony Khan has finally broken that silence, offering an update that is cautious about Cole's future.

Why The Severity Of Past Head Injuries Complicates A Return

Speaking candidly with Ariel Helwani, Mr Khan addressed the difficult morning of the Texas pay-per-view event when he received the news.

The AEW president acknowledged the gravity of the situation, noting that this isn't an isolated incident for the former champion.

Mr Khan highlighted the compounding nature of Cole's physical struggles, specifically referencing a history of head trauma that makes every new symptom a major cause for alarm.

His comments demonstrated a personal affection for Cole that went beyond a typical promoter-talent relationship.

'That's hard. Adam Cole, I love you so much. I think Adam Cole is such a great wrestler, but also he's a really good friend.'

He continued, outlining the timeline of difficulties Cole has endured recently. 'It was very hard when I got the phone call the morning of All In: Texas that Adam Cole was not feeling well. He's had injuries, and it's no secret, some of the injuries he's experienced have been head injuries'.

This latest setback is particularly cruel given Cole's recent resilience. Khan noted the immense effort Cole invested to return from a devastating ankle injury that previously sidelined him for over a year. 'It was a great comeback story. I'm just glad that he was able to tell us when he didn't feel good about wrestling anymore'.

Is A Permanent Role Change On The Horizon For The Former Champion?

The interview shifted to the future, where Mr Khan's language suggested a transition might already be underway, even if it hasn't been officially labelled as retirement.

When pressed on whether Cole is done competing, Mr Khan avoided a definitive 'yes' but emphasised that the hurdles for a return are higher than ever.

The conversation focused heavily on keeping Cole involved in AEW, albeit in a capacity that preserves his long-term health.

Mr Khan explained the stringent conditions required for Cole to ever compete again.'I think it would have to be the right situation for Adam to wrestle again. I think it's at least possible that we would keep Adam as part of the family.'

The priority has clearly shifted from championship pursuits to quality of life.

Mr Khan expressed a desire to get Cole to a place where he feels comfortable simply travelling and managing daily tasks. 'But I want to get to where he feels good about travelling and doing things every week again.'

However, Mr Khan reassured fans that Cole's employment is secure, citing his versatility as an on-screen talent.

'But I've been open with him that when he's ready, there's always a role in AEW for him. He had been a commentator at times, and he's been one of the hosts of the shows'.

Tony Khan on Adam Cole’s latest status saying that he's not sure about his in-ring return but will make sure Adam stays in the AEW family.



Sending nothing but love to the guy. ❤️



(via Ariel Helwani show)

pic.twitter.com/6jmdEmVovx — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) November 18, 2025

Khan Emphasises Safety Over Storylines Regarding Potential Matches

Ultimately, the decision on Adam Cole's future will not be dictated by storylines or fan demand, but by strict medical evaluation.

Mr Khan made it clear that the risk of head injuries is not something the company is willing to gamble on. The phrasing he used suggests that a return would require a consensus that currently doesn't exist.

'If he ever did want to wrestle again, and it was the right situation, and everybody could wrap their heads around it, so to speak, I think that it could make a lot of sense,' Khan admitted.

Yet, the caution in his final thoughts was palpable. 'But if anything involving head injuries or serious injuries, I always want to look at it and evaluate, does this make sense, and is there an opportunity to do this safely, where it's going to be a good outcome for everybody?'

For now, Adam Cole remains a part of the AEW family, but the days of seeing him compete may be over.