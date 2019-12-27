In early November, the royal family announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their seven-month-old baby will be taking an extended break and skip Christmas at Sandringham estate. The royal couple had requested privacy and refrained from revealing the details about their holiday. However, new reports have emerged revealing the details about how they spent Archie's first Christmas.

Missing the traditional Norfolk festivities, the pair flew to a Canadian getaway and celebrated Christmas in a luxury retreat situated in Vancouver Island. They were reportedly accompanied by Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

Citing Vancouver Sun's report, Daily Mail said that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were reportedly spotted hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island. Details about their whereabouts have been cautiously kept under the wrap until now. However, the locals have seen the royals jogging and walking around in the town called North Saanich.

On Christmas Day, the couple sent out a plain holiday card with text and a few emojis wishing their 9.9 million followers a very Merry Christmas. The post was shared on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas - their Royal Highness the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the post on Sussex Royal Instagram account read.

While Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth II with the rest of the family walked to St. Mary Magdalene for Christmas church services, the Sussexes were reportedly spotted exploring the town. Meanwhile, the heightened security was deployed at a local waterfront restaurant, Deep Cove Chalet.

"Horth Hill's become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they've been seen," Bev Koffel, the owner of the restaurant said.

"It's kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They're breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best," she added.

It was only last week that the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau welcomed Harry and Meghan to Canada in a tweet.

In other news, there are reports about the region being hit by repeated earthquakes on Christmas Day.

Previously, the Buckingham Palace had released a statement confirming the royal couple's choice of location for their holiday.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the statement said.