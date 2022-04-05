Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a challenging time in their marriage because of their relationship with the Royal Family.

Celebrity astrologer Emile Adame shared that the couple's respective zodiac signs suggest they are "at odds" with each other now. She claimed that she can "see a lot of problems in the relationship behind closed doors."

"I see her (Meghan) having a lot of heartache right now," the fortuneteller said in an interview on the To Di For Daily podcast.

Adame shared that the reason for Meghan Markle's heartache is because she and Prince Harry have opposing feelings about returning to the U.K. The 37-year old "wants to be back home" but "she does not, she doesn't want to be a part of that. She has other plans."

"This is a very challenging marriage, very challenging. Here's what I feel... I can see two roads. And one of the roads that I see is that the relationship itself... that they could grow apart at some point emotionally, but that Harry would feel a duty to his children, and would not leave them," she explained.

"I think I mentioned to you previously, maybe months ago... that I had felt that he would wake up one day, and he would say, 'Wait a minute... you know... what decisions have I made here?' because he can have an energy of kind of careless spontaneity. And it's kind of catching up with him. And I feel that he's realising that it's important to mend the relationship with his brother and with the family and to still be an active participant," the royal astrologer continued.

Adame said that Meghan Markle finds this realisation painful because "she does not feel seen or heard or doesn't feel that she belongs when it comes to the family." Suffice to say, she "feels very much like an outsider" with the royals.

However, Adame claimed that she does not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting up right now. She said what they have is not an easy marriage and that the duchess is "really struggling with some heartache" now. On the lighter side of things, they have a successful road ahead when it comes to solving troubles in their relationship.