Prince Harry has been isolating himself from his family and friends, which is said to be an indication that all is not well in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe pointed out a few scenarios that supposedly show there is trouble in the couple's relationship. One, the 37-year old went to the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie, instead of taking his wife.

Photos showed them looking somewhat perplexed at the game possibly because they are not familiar with it. Whereas, U.S.A-born Meghan Markle would have been the perfect companion for Prince Harry because she would be more knowledgeable.

Second, he attended a Rodeo championship in Texas, which is something that could upset the Duchess of Sussex because she is an animal rights activist. Larcombe, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," claimed these could point to marital problems between the Sussexes.

"Harry's recent appearance at the Texas Rodeo was totally bizarre, almost as if he was trying to immerse himself in American culture. It was especially bizarre as it so clearly goes against Meghan's animal rights beliefs. And Meghan's absence from the Super Bowl was baffling too," he told Closer magazine.

He added, "From what I hear, Harry has cut out many of the people who ever loved him from his life. His family, his old school friends, the list goes on. I think one of the biggest signs of a relationship not going well is that one or both of you become very isolated from the friends and family and people who love you and who you grew up with."

Larcombe claimed that "this is what has happened with Harry, since being with Meghan." He called it "worrying, as he's more alienated than ever now – which shows things aren't going well" in their marriage. The royal author claimed that Prince Harry missing out on Prince Philip's memorial further shows his relationships with his family members "have really deteriorated since last August" when he announced the release of his memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived a quiet life with their two children Archie and Lilibet since they stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020. While the Duke of Sussex has been seen out and about meeting new people, his wife has kept herself busy catching up on work at home.