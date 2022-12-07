Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were met with cheers when they arrived at the New York Hilton on Dec. 6 for the "Ripple of Hope" gala. But one man from the crowd heckled them about destroying the royal family.

A video taken upon their arrival at the venue that night showed people cheering and yelling out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's names as they stepped out of their vehicle. A few of them could even be heard yelling, "Love you Meghan."

But a man's voice stood out as he asked, "What do you think about destroying the royal family." The man then aimed the question directly at the former "Suits" star and asked, "Meghan you destroyed the royal family."

The video has made its rounds on Twitter and has gained mixed reactions. One netizen was grateful that the cheers drowned out the man's voice somehow. "Absolutely love how the cheers from the people drowned out the heckler. You're across the pond, we love the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over here."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York pic.twitter.com/pqTrfyyjG8 — Fred Dimbleby (@freddimbleby) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile. another questioned if the heckler works for a British tabloid because of his accent. The netizen commented, "What's the odds that one person heckling them works for a British tabloid? I'm just saying I find it odd that the only person there heckling them has a British accent. A British accent stands out in NYC like the Empire State Building. And I know because I've lived in NYC my entire life."

The one British voice shouting mess while everyone else is cheering. Someday they’ll learn that we don’t care about their royal family. — Kaei (@KMe_ki) December 7, 2022

Another chimed in, "A very definite British voice! Hope he was paid well and that it was worth it!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the recipients of the "Ripple of Hope" alongside five others including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They were honoured for their "unwavering commitment to social change" and how they "worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex & Kerry Kennedy attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.@RFKHumanRights #RippleofHope #MeghanAndHarry



More #GettyVideo 🎥 Jayson Jimenez ➡️ https://t.co/etQ4iFm6yP pic.twitter.com/rkvywBEKpX — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) December 7, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by human rights advocate and lawyer Kerry Kennedy, who posed for pictures with them on the blue carpet. The "Ripple of Hope" event comes ahead of the release of their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" which from the trailers, saw the couple talking about The Firm and the royal family. The first six episodes will come out on Dec. 8 and the remaining six on Dec. 15.