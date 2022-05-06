Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be in a financial crisis after Netflix dropped their animated series "Pearl."

Speaking on GB news, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo called it a "complete disaster" for the couple. He claimed that it showed they are "only good at moaning about the royal family."

"As you know, Netflix is having big problems with a dip in subscriber numbers, falling revenues, plummeting share prices, and having spent too much on other problems, and is cutting back – particularly on animated series," he explained, and questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's commitment to their deal with the streaming giant.

Heydel-Mankoo continued, "So while Harry's Invictus documentary is carrying on, there is nothing for Meghan to show for it and it's really calling into question whether they can walk the walk. They're good at talking the talk."

He added, "They signed up to Spotify but have only produced one podcast so far, the Netflix deal has been in place for over a year now and there's very little to show for it. It looks as if, you know, apart from moaning about the royals there's not much that they're able to do."

Meanwhile, Andrew Pierce, consultant editor of the Daily Mail, said Netflix is realising that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are not the investment they thought they were." Dropping "Pearl" is said to be telling about the status of the Duchess' star power.

"What does it say about the fall from grace of Meghan? This contract is not even two years old and they've realised already that her celebrity is fading in the United States," he said adding that the series was "very important to Meghan herself who's the great woke warrior Queen."

Pierce said Netflix dropping the series she wrote is "a real blow to her prestige and ego."

Royal commentator Richard Eden chimed in and called it "worrying" because it could mean that now the "only projects that will get the green light from Netflix "will be very personal ones about the Royal Family." This will reportedly put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "in an awkward position" because they would not want to do that and "will make people nervous back at Buckingham Palace."