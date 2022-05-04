Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be pushed to do more explosive interviews after Netflix cancelled one of their projects.

The streaming giant has been forced to reevaluate and cut down on its production costs after a drastic drop in its number of subscribers. It had to let go of some projects which unfortunately included "Pearl," the animated series from the couple's Archewell Productions.

Now that the series will no longer happen, Archwell Productions only have the documentary "Heart of Invictus" left to work on. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to announce more projects under their multi-million deal with the streamer.

According to royal commentators, the couple may be forced to do another controversial interview in the meantime to keep finances afloat. U.S. correspondent Tim Lester said that there has been speculation on whether the Sussexxes will do another explosive chat just like the Oprah Winfrey interview they did in March 2021.

"The other half of their [Harry and Meghan] streaming offering 'Pearl' is now dead in the water...many speculating that the royals might be pushed to go back to talking more about the Royal Family," he said during an appearance on the Australian breakfast show "Sunrise."

He added, "We know that kind of gossip really does work on TV." Meanwhile, show host Natalie Barr suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "could take a pay cut."

"Pearl" was billed to be a series about a 12-year-old girl's journey of self-discovery which will include inspirational women figures in history. The Duchess of Sussex was announced as the creator and executive producer with Elton John's husband David Furnish as director.

But Netflix dropped the project while in its early stage of development. It is said that Meghan Markle was still looking to hire voice actors for the women characters and she had Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey in mind.

Although Netflix axed "Pearl" because of cost constraints, Sharon Osbourne claimed there was nothing special about it anyway. She "didn't think the idea was great" because people "have seen it a million times." She said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's series getting axed is "not unusual" and explained, "If a company is not doing good, the first thing they have to do is cut, cut, cut and they've cut them."