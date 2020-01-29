Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that she heard Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting in Malibu after their exit from the British royal family.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star said in a conversation with "Loose Women" panel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "probably had enough" which made them take the decision to step back as "senior members" of the royal family.

During her guest appearance on the show, the 70-year-old said she believes the royal exit must have been "very difficult" for Meghan Markle, while adding that the couple who have moved to Canada with their son Archie, might be looking for a new property in the sunshine city in California, famous for its beaches and celebrities houses, reports Mail Online.

When asked what she thinks the future holds for the royal couple, Caitlyn Jenner who is a part of Kardashian-Jenner clan considered a royalty in America, said: "I can't predict as I've tried to raise our royal family in the US. It was probably very difficult for Meghan, coming into the Royal Family."

"It was a big shock to her, she's probably had enough. Good for them, we'll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy," Caitlyn said about the couple. The reality TV star was at the chat show to talk about her recent stint in the "I'm A Celebrity" jungle. For the appearance, she channeled her former wife Kris Jenner, in a chic Tom Ford Dress with zipped detail that was previously worn by Kris in 2012.

Meghan and Harry announced earlier this month that they will step back from their royal duties and work to become "financially independent" members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace later released a statement after the details of the couple's new role in the family were ironed it. The statement said the prince and the former actress will divide their time between the UK and North America, and will longer use their His/Her Royal Highness titles. The release also said Harry and Meghan will be reimbursing the royal funds used for the renovation of their UK home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.