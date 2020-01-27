While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy making the transition as "financially independent" members of the British royal family after stepping back as "senior members," a legal battle is waiting to add to their trouble.

In the latest, Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has announced that he will be testifying against his daughter in the legal battle of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex against the British tabloids.

The former actress is suing a newspaper for publishing a personal letter she sent to her father in August 2018, detailing her heartbreak at their ongoing rift. The 75-year-old has said he is prepared to be a witness in the legal battle, reports The Sun.

"It would be the worst place to have to meet her and Harry - but it might come down to that because I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. The lies," the retired television lighting director said.

The father-of-three also opposed Meghan and Harry's decision to exit the royal family and called it the "dumbest thing" while labelling his son-in-law "whipped." "Meghan has turned into his mother," he said.

"I don't like doing this to her. But I also don't like what she has been doing to me," said the senior Markle, who has not spoken to his daughter since her and Harry's May 2018 royal wedding.

The photography director who still hasn't met son-in-law Harry and grandson Archie, said all of his and Meghan's phone record will come out in court, adding: "I don't think she wants that to happen."

In the aforementioned letter, Meghan reportedly expressed disappointment in her father and stated he had broken her heart "into a million pieces" with his actions, and also described the letter as "a dagger to the heart" rather than an "olive branch".

The five-page note made to the public in an article in People magazine quoting five anonymous friends of Meghan, Thomas gave an interview to The Mail six months later claiming the nameless pals of Meghan misrepresented the letter.

"I went to the paper because I wanted to defend myself for what was being said by those five people. I'm tired of being lied about and not being defended. I think Meghan had a huge role in it. Now it is my obligation to turn up and give evidence," Thomas said.

"I put the newspaper in this position by offering up a portion of that letter, which led to them being sued. This is my fault so I have to stand up for myself. It is a responsibility thing," he said about his decision to testify in the court.

The 38-year-old duchess has accused the newspaper of breaching her privacy, her data protection rights, and her copyright when it published extracts from the letter she wrote to her father.