Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton may never be repaired. According to a royal biographer, they blew this opportunity with their explosive Oprah interview in 2021.

Ian Lloyd, author of "The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II," said the couple made some serious allegations against the British royals in the interview and those make healing seem impossible. Aside from accusing a senior royal of being racist and of the Firm turning its back on the duchess' mental health problems, Meghan also said the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry.

Speaking about the alleged rift within the family, the biographer told The Express, "I just can't see it happening, particularly with William. There was all the stuff about Kate and Meghan crying at the wedding in the Oprah Winfrey interview."

Lloyd thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "shot themselves in the foot with William and Kate." He does not think that the couple "will get anywhere near them."

Regardless, he said that it is not a lost cause. There may still be a chance that the royal rift will be healed at some point in the future.

He explained, "It's a family and the relationship can be repaired but I think it would need a long-term investment from both sides and I think it would involve Harry spending time here and doing things without giving interviews."

In the Oprah interview, Meghan Markle said Kate Middleton made her cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry. But the mum-of-three owned up to her mistake and apologised with a letter and flowers, which she accepted. The duchess even called her sister-in-law a good person.

It is said that Prince William did not take the accusation kindly. But the Duchess of Cambridge has remained tight-lipped about the incident up to this day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to fly to the U.K. in June with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Expectations are high that during the four-day event the family will put their differences aside and hopefully, will find a path towards healing.