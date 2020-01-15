The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to spread positivity even through social media. For this, they have decided to follow just one Instagram account for January.

The royal couple has previously expressed their intent to follow only one account each month in order to highlight causes they believe in. To start the year right, they chose the Good News Movement. The Instagram page is run by journalist Michelle Figueroa, and it only shares good news and real-life stories of kind acts. The stories range from doctors saving lives, people raising funds for good causes, and other charitable works, to name a few.

"Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month," reads the announcement from Sussex Royal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official Instagram page.

"For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!"

Figueroa, the Boston correspondent for CNN's Spanish-speaking news service, admitted that she was surprised by the royals' gesture. She shared how "honoured and humbled" she is to have her "labour of love" featured by the Sussexes.

According to Hello Magazine, this move by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helps with their mental health amid the ongoing royal drama. It keeps them positive and focused only on the good things rather than the bad.

However, this is nothing new for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They also only followed certain selected accounts in the past year. They initially had many listed on their Instagram page but decided to let the public choose who they should follow instead. They wanted to put the spotlight on those who do good and inspire people to do good and be better.

"Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large," the couple announced in August.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched Sussex Royal on April 2 and unfollowed the people and organisations they initially followed. By May, they only followed a page dedicated to mental health.