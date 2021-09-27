Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly brought their own videographer and photographer for their first public engagement together in New York City last week amid claims that they plan to turn the visit into a Netflix documentary.

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex secretly recorded the trip for a documentary about their lives following Megxit. Their videographer was seen following them around the Big Apple including their tour of the One World Trade Center with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and his wife Chirlane McCray.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taping NYC trip for Netflix documentary https://t.co/ln9F0pGslw pic.twitter.com/EauCYIBa0P September 26, 2021

The same cameraman even ran ahead of them to get the perfect shot of their tour of the 9/11 Memorial on Thursday morning. Then on Saturday, Sept. 25, he filmed their visit to the United Nations General Assembly. It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even had their photographer Matt Sayles tag along for documentation.

The Duke of Sussex accidentally revealed what appeared to be a hardwire tucked to the back of his chinos during a visit with his wife to Harlem eatery "Melba" on Friday. He bent over to hug restaurant owner Melba Wilson and a black wired mic appeared.

The Sun added that Prince Harry appeared with the same wire tucked to his back as he sat down on the floor with schoolchildren during a book reading of "The Bench" by his wife. Speculations also have it that the 40-year-old "Suits" star donned heavy winter coats and jackets despite the NYC heat to conceal a wired system.

The students at PS 123 in NYC made sweet, handmade gifts for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who got to spend some quality time with them after the Duchess read her book The Bench pic.twitter.com/Iqg8PJvIBY September 24, 2021

It is likely that their videographer was also there to film their speech at the VAX Live concert on Saturday. They appeared on stage during the festival in Central Park to encourage everyone to work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documentation of their NYC trip is said to be part of their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, in which they agreed to create original content. They have so far only announced two. The first being Prince Harry's "Heart of Invictus," a documentary about the lives of veteran competitors. The second is the animated series "Pearl," which Meghan Markle co-wrote and executive produced along with David Furnish as director.