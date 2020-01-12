Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may go public if they don't have their way. The royal couple have reportedly threatened they may give a "no-holds barred" interview which would could further damage the monarchy. Harry and Meghan's close friend and confidante Tom Bradby has warned.

There are high chances that Meghan Markle would brand the royal household "racist and sexist" courtiers fear. "I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don't think it would be pretty," wrote Tom Brady in The Sunday Times.

This news comes at a time when the palace officials are devising a plan of what Harry and Meghan's new roles within the monarchy will look like, after their bombshell announcement earlier this week that they would step down as "senior members" of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II has called for a solution that is workable not just for Harry and Meghan but could also apply to following generations and be compatible with the taxpayers, reality and the queen. The monarch has summoned Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to Sandringham Monday for a family summit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it clear they plan to carve out a more "progressive" path for themselves within the royal family. The journalist believes Harry is determined to "make the best" of the situation they have found themselves in.

The 35-year-old thinks that they are taking a positive step which could also pave the way for future generations including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

At the family summit Monday, Harry will be handed documents, compiled following discussions with HMRC and the Canadian tax authority that will set out in detail the financial penalties for a range of scenarios.

These include one with punitive action involving a permanent move to North America and a soft Megxit in which the couple split their time between Britain and overseas and remain full, active royals.

If the couple ditch their royal role and move abroad, Harry may have to pay 'double tax' on any commercial income and a large bill for Frogmore Cottage, his home in Windsor.

In Canada requires residents (who spends 183 days or more in the country and some property owners) to pay income tax on their global earnings. Similar rules apply in the UK, but the limit is 90 days.

The couple is currently funded by Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall estate and may have to pay a hefty tax. Besides, they may end up paying rent for Frogmore Cottage.