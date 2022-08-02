Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to receive criticism for just about anything and from just about anybody since Megxit in 2020. Their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly on July 18 was no different. Even the duchess' half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. thought that they should not have involved themselves in political talks.

The former "Big Brother Celebrity" contestant mocked the couple's involvement with politics in the United States of America. He talked about the Duke of Sussex's speech at the UN assembly, in which the royal touched on various subjects including the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, world hunger, climate change, and the war in Ukraine.

"You're going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point," Thomas Jr. said during an interview with Dan Wooton on GB News.

The former window fitter referred to Archie's rescued chickens featured in the couple's Oprah interview when he added, "The Sussexes need to stick to rescue chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics."

In the same interview, Thomas Jr. also spoke about their father Thomas Markle Sr. He said the 77-year-old is recovering well after he had a stroke in May, although he still has to regain his speech.

"Dad is doing amazing. There's a lot of work to do but every single day is just another milestone progression... in the right direction, which is ultimate recovery on everything. He's doing fantastic."

Thomas Jr. also revealed that Meghan Markle has never contacted their father even while he was in the hospital or after he was discharged. To this day, she has not reached out to check up on him.

"Not not at all, nothing at all. Absolute zero. What's to be expected at this point? She didn't call for the first heart attack or the stroke - why would she call now?" he said.

Thomas Jr. acknowledged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be occupied with "other things that they deem necessarily more important than their father." He called it "a mystery" and that "it does bother" Thomas Sr. "continuously, but he gets through it."