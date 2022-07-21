Meghan Markle is said to be secretly plotting a political career for Prince Harry although not in his home country in the U.K. but in the U.S.A.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly believes that their visit to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18, will help prepare her husband for a future in politics. They were special guests and the Duke of Sussex delivered a message about climate change and world hunger to mark the International Nelson Mandela Day.

Moreover, Prince Harry talked about the war in Ukraine and delved into U.S. politics, which angered a few of the politicians in the country. But a source claimed that this is exactly what Meghan Markle wants as she is desperate for him to pursue a political career.

"Harry's speech at the United Nations is all part of Meghan's grand plan. Some had thought she ultimately wanted to pursue a political career. But truly, it is Harry who she wants to thrust forward, the insider told OK! magazine.

Read more Prince Harry accused of 'stealing' UN speech from Prince William

The former "Suits" actress has reportedly told Prince Harry that "she believes he can become a modern-day version of his mother. She thinks his General Assembly speech is the first step in him following in the footsteps of Diana."

However, between the two, Meghan Markle has been the outspoken one when it comes to sharing her political views. She once wrote a letter to members of the U.S. Congress as she lobbied for paid parental leave. She also recently talked about how she and the Duke of Sussex had a "guttural" reaction when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which previously gave women the freedom of abortion. She also gave a speech at the UN Women conference in 2015 about women's rights.

Meanwhile, growing up in the royal household, Prince Harry has been told never to delve into politics. This changed when he married Meghan Markle in May 2018. But he may have to think twice about pursuing a political career in the U.S.A after his speech at the U.N. General Assembly ruffled a few feathers.