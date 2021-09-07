Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have attained the privacy they wanted thanks to Megxit, but one royal commentator pointed out that they have actually isolated themselves now more than ever and trapped themselves with the pressure to do good.

The Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in March that he left his life as a working royal because he felt trapped in the institution. He even went as far as to suggest that his brother Prince William feels the same way although he just has not realised it yet.

But royal expert Duncan Larcombe said the couple's decisions and plans have backfired. As their popularity dwindles, so do their plans to "do good" and thus far, they have only received criticism.

"If freedom is being able to say what you want, when you want, to whoever you choose to speak to, then Harry has found a degree of freedom. But if freedom is having good will behind you to live in peace, being able to live life as you want it, or being at peace with the people you've rowed with, then freedom has not been achieved," he said according to Closer magazine.

"It's backfired. Harry and Meghan seem to have totally isolated themselves – they're more trapped than ever in this new life they've created," he added.

Duncan also pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far only fuelled their rift with the royals after their Oprah interview. Even more explosive and potentially damaging revelations are expected to come out in the duke's tell-all memoir next year.

"All he seems to have done is to damage his relationship with his family, and the book he has coming out next year certainly risks him being cut off for good, so I don't think he'll be able to feel free and at peace if that happens" Duncan said.

The commentator also shared his apprehensions on the couple's deals with Netflix and Spotify. He said it would only cause them the "ultimate humiliation" if the audiences do not like what they deliver and thus, they do not get another contract renewal.

Duncan said "with these deals, there's tremendous pressure" for them to "deliver and make a success of their life in America." He said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "don't really have the option of failing" anymore because they have already "caused such an uproar – for both the royal family and in the media."