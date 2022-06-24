It is said that TV broadcasters are lining up to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a huge sum for an interview about their recent U.K. trip. Networks especially want to hear about their experience at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the celebrations with their children Archie and Lilibet. They generally kept a low profile during the four-day bank holiday. They were only in two events: Trooping the Colour where they watched the parade privately from one of the offices at Buckingham Palace, and they publicly joined the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

They reportedly also had an intimate and private visit with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle after the parade. They brought Archie and Lilibet to finally meet her great-grandmother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. quietly on June 5. They did not stay to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant with the royals. Despite their low-key apperance, they have reportedly already received offers to talk about the Platinum Jubilee.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean said, "All the TV broadcasters around the world are looking to put together specials on the Platinum Jubilee, particularly for their year-end things. You know where they look back at the year in review."

He continued, "one or two of the people that all these broadcasters, particularly in the American networks are very keen on is to sit down with, Harry and Meghan, to get their take on what has been a spectacular year."

Sean added that he has been told that "Australian TV are also interested, particularly all mainstream media now." He suggested that "when you think about it that could be a big pay deal" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He claimed that the networks are not looking to make anything negative out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They reportedly just want to know the couple's take on it or talk about their experience.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were met with a mix of cheers and boos when they arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral. Inside, royal experts claimed the ambience was frosty and awkward.