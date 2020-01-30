Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped back from full-time royal duties, they still seem devoted to the social causes they believed in and worked as members of the British royal family. The Duke and the Duchess are promoting a mental health issue being run by the Canadian phone network. The new initiative is one of their first ones after their split from the royal family.

Despite their separation from the family, the couple continues to use their Sussex Royal brand. They made the big announcement about their involvement in the campaign through an Instagram story on their official Sussex Royal social media account. The campaign is called "Bell Lets Talk" run by a Canadian telecommunications company called Bell Canada. According to The Sun, the initiative is said to be the "single largest corporate commitment to mental health in Canada."

Posting series of pictures from the initiative, the royal parents said: "Today is #BellLetsTalk Day, where people around the world are taking action and creating positive conversations about mental health."

The stories include pictures of people from around the world holding up posters promoting acts of kindness and equal treatment towards everyone.

"We are so happy to be supporting Bell's mental health campaign. Each time you watch @bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution," reads the message from the Duke and the Duchess on their story.

Bell Let's Talk was inaugurated in January 2011. The initiative aims to raise awareness and eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health issues. The campaign has been recognized with the Canadian Screen Awards - Humanitarian Award.

We canâ€™t thank The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enough for their support for mental health and #BellLetsTalk today! Head over to the Sussex Royal Instagram account to check out their full post in Stories: https://t.co/9bk3bEfWti pic.twitter.com/o3poDKs2Tf January 29, 2020

As per their initiative, each time someone watched Bell Lets Talk Daily video on its official Instagram account, the company will donate five cents towards the mental health initiative across Canada. People are urged to spread the word.

Meanwhile, Bell Let's Talk thanked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support towards the initiative. They posted a formal post on their official Twitter account urging the users to head over to Sussex Royal's account to check out the story.