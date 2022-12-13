Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of putting the lives of the royal family in danger with the revelations they made in their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

Former U.S. law enforcement officer George R. Franks said the couple's "increasingly tenacious" attacks on the British royals could inspire an assassin to target King Charles III or other senior royals. Worse, they are allegedly putting the lives of the younger royals at risk, including Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

He told The Telegraph that the "destructive and damaging comments and allegations made by Harry and Meghan Markle are placing the life and safety of members of the Royal family in jeopardy."

Franks explained, "I have been studying their increasingly tenacious attack on the character of the royals and the institution of the monarchy for the past several months with a growing concern for the safety of the members of the 'working royals', but also for the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales."

He shared that he had prior cases wherein individuals "committed or attempted to commit violent crimes in support of the cause of another towards whom they have become enamoured and protective." Franks said it takes one person "becoming obsessed with creating a situation that would place Harry as the heir apparent" and this could lead to a "disastrous outcome."

Franks cited the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan by John Hinkley, who thought that by killing the president he would impress actress Jodi Foster, with whom he was obsessed.

Security expert Dai Davies shares Franks' sentiment and said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised a "credible threat" by attaching their royal relatives on race grounds.

Davies, a former divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police who guarded Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members, revealed that "there's a small minority that thinks Meghan walks on water." He also agrees that the "greater risk" comes from "fixated individuals" rather than from terrorists and cited the time that King Charles III and Camilla were pelted with eggs by one person during a public engagement.

In the first three episodes of their six-part Netflix docuseries, which aired on Dec. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked about their love story, the paparazzi hounding, and the lack of protection they received from the institution against the harmful treatment of the British tabloid. The remaining three episodes will air on Dec. 15.