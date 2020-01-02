Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have more than one reason to continue celebrations. Starting the New Year, the couple reached a milestone. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to expand their social media family as they garnered 10 million Instagram followers.

According to The Sun, they reached the milestone just before the clock ticked 2020. With their growing popularity, Sussex Royal broke several records. After launching their Instagram account on April 2, 2019, it continues to attract followers and reached the milestone in the span of eight months.

It is said to be the fastest account to gain one million followers within six hours, breaking Guinness World Records. However, the title for the fastest account was later grabbed by "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston who received million follow requests in five hours and 45 minutes after launching her account in October.

Among the many royal accounts, it is one of the most followed. So far, Queen Elizabeth II's profile has 7.1 million followers. As for Prince Charles' account Clarence House, it has staggering 940k followers. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Royal is leading with 10.6 million. Harry and Markle are not far behind, and they are anticipated to take the lead in a matter of days.

As per the report, the most liked nine pictures of the royal parents are dominated by the photographs of their son Archie. The most loved picture among their 174 posts is a black-and-white shot of Harry and Markle introducing the newborn Archie to great-grandparents the queen and Prince Philip, and grandmother Doria Ragland. The post garnered three-million likes.

The second most popular photo on the couple's account is the post announcing the birth of their son. The post received 2.9 million likes followed by a photo of the royal parents with their son Archie in the Great Hall at Windsor Castle. The photo that was posted just two days after the birth of their son and received 2.8 million likes.

Meanwhile, the couple recently shared a video looking back on 2019, the year of the birth of their son. The video included all the important tours, events, causes, celebrations, as well as the birth of Archie. Set to the song by Coldplay, the clip shows a number of images, and wishes their followers and viewers a very Happy New Year.