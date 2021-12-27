Royal insider Phil Dampier analysed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card and claimed that it is proof that the couple is done dealing with their alleged rift with the royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Team Rubicon for the release of their festive greeting online. The family portrait marked the public's first glimpse at Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4. It also showed Archie looking all grown up with a full head of red curly hair.

The Christmas card is a candid shot of the family looking happy and relaxed. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are beaming up at the giggling Lilibet, while Archie sits on his father's lap. The photo is believed to have been taken by the couple's wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili," reads the festive greeting that accompanied the card. The couple also announced they made donations to several charities in the spirit of Christmas.

Dampier described Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card as "delightful." He claimed that it shows a "turning point" for the couple to move forward peacefully amid speculations of a feud with the British royal family.

"They look very relaxed, and they look very happy. I detect a slight softening in their general sort of attitude. I hope it's a turning point, and an indication of a new, softer era," he told The Sun adding, "It's very upbeat and positive, and they have also made a donation to charity."

"It is possible that they realise that they might have overdone some of the criticism of the Royal Family, and hopefully, they might roll some of it back. If this is the start of an attempt to improve their image and generally be more upbeat and positive - then fair enough," he continued.

Dampier said that the feature of bare feet and the use of matching denim jeans show the family has "nicely settled" in California. He added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found an "ideal" way to introduce Lilibet to the public with their Christmas card.