Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the path toward reconciliation with the British royals, according to their friend Omid Scobie.

The author said doors are starting to open for reconciliation talks between the royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He made this revelation in the updated version of "Finding Freedom," which hit bookshelves on Aug. 31, on the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

"When we speak to sources close to the couple and also sources close to the royal family, there is this feeling that very little progress is being made," he said in the book as quoted by The Sun.

Scobie, who co-authored the book which tells of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's journey from working royals to their life in California, added, "However, some feelings have subsided because time has done its things, so the door is very much open for those conversations to happen at some point."

The couple reportedly added fuel to the fire in their rift with the royal family because of their Oprah interview in March. They had accused the palace of racism when they said a senior royal questioned Archie's skin colour prior to his birth. The duke also said his father, Prince Charles, cut him off financially after they left the U.K. and moved to America. He had to rely on his mother, Princess Diana's inheritance to survive.

A representative for Buckingham Palace has since responded to the racism claims. The Prince of Wales' financial statement also revealed that he still supported his son after Megxit. Royal experts have since said that there have been some inconsistencies in their recollection of events.

Regardless, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel liberated to have done what they did. Scobie said a source close to the former "Suits" star thought the Oprah interview was "cathartic" and that "it was liberating" because she was able to safely share what she had feared to reveal while working as a senior royal.

Scobie likewise said that now, more than ever, they value their privacy. But this does not necessarily mean stepping away from the public eye especially when it comes to their charity Archewell Foundation. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now full control over what they choose to "keep private and what they share with the world."