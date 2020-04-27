On Wednesday, May 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will turn one. Even though the celebration may remain a little constricted due to coronavirus lockdown, the royal followers can expect to see the baby through a picture that the couple may release.

According to Harper Bazar, a spokesperson of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has revealed that the couple will be releasing a rare photo of their baby to mark the occasion of his first birthday. In the past, the couple has released pictures of their baby on selective occasions. Therefore, this appears to be a rare and exciting glimpse that the followers are about to get as the baby's birthday approaches.

"You can expect to see him," royal correspondent Roya Nikkah told The Sunday Times as quoted by the abovementioned publication. However, the details about the upcoming revelation remain unknown. Meanwhile, the question remains how the couple would be sharing the picture after closing down their Sussex Royal Instagram account, ahead of officially stepping down from their royal duties. However, more information is expected subsequently.

The last time the couple released a picture of their baby boy was on New Year's, 2020 in a clip highlighting important moments from their life as a royal in the year 2019. The video included several images and clips including one particularly adorable picture of the prince holding their son in his arms in front of a lake in Canada. The picture is believed to have been taken from the couple's six-week-long trip to the country in late November 2019.

If there is a release, it would be the first picture of the royal baby this year. Also, the first one since the couple exited the royal family.

Harry and Meghan are currently residing in their new Los Angeles home after leaving Canada just ahead of the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The couple has been living in self-isolation with their baby and stepped out only to distribute meal packages for charity Project Angel Food.