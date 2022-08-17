Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be planning to renew their vows on American soil, and this time they want to do it without any royal traditions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on May 19. They reportedly initially planned to hold a ceremony for the occasion, but the pandemic derailed their plans.

Now, they want to pursue their plan and are said to be looking at holding a "woke ceremony." A source told Heat magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already "looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite."

Of course, already on the guest list is the duchess' mum, Doria Ragland. The insider claimed "she'll be the only family member" given that the former "Suits" star is not on speaking terms with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and her half-siblings Thomas Jr. and Samantha. Then on the Duke of Sussex's side, his family lives across the pond in the U.K. and it is said that there is still tension between them.

Read more Prince Harry allegedly received warnings about Meghan Markle ahead of wedding

"Then there will be a handful of their close US friends – like Katherine and David [Foster], Janina [Gavankar], possibly Priyanka and Nick Jonas – but, obviously, it'll all depend on their schedules," the source continued. "There'll be roles for the kids and they'll write their own vows. The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly plan to renew their wedding vows sooner rather than later and want to have the ceremony somewhere more rural and not at their Montecito mansion. It is said that they are excited and will definitely make the time for it despite their busy schedules.

The source claimed that the couple is "more in love now than ever, and proud of everything they've got through together these past four years. Saying their vows again is a beautiful way to underline that."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed during their Oprah interview that they exchanged vows three days before their wedding at St. George's Chapel on May 19, 2018. They did it in the presence of The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.