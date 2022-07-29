Prince Harry may have been smitten by Meghan Markle when they first met, but his relatives were not so keen to welcome her into the royal household. He was reportedly warned against marrying her by Princess Diana's family.

Investigative journalist Tom Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex introduced the former "Suits" star to his mother's sisters Jane and Sarah, and to her best friend Julia Samuel. He had expected that they would "see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée."

However, Prince Harry was disappointed to learn otherwise. "Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend," the author wrote in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors" as published by OK! magazine.

He added, "More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family. Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother. At William's request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage."

Bower shared that his uncle's advice provoked a bitter reaction from Prince Harry. He continued, "'This was going to be really hard,' Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan's place in the family."

Aside from Charles Spencer, Prince William had also cautioned his brother against rushing into marriage. He had advised the smitten royal to get to know Meghan Markle better first. After all, they had only dated for over a year.

However, his suggestion allegedly angered the Duke of Sussex, who felt that his sibling did not trust his own judgment on women. Likewise, a source claimed that the Duke of Cambridge has "always been very protective of Harry and has a very low tolerance of people being disrespectful about him, even now."

It is said that Meghan Markle complicated Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship. She allegedly caused a rift between the once-close brothers and this ultimately led to the couple leaving their royal duties in 2020 and moving to California.