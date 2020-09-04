Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have established their own production company and signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce exclusive content for the streaming giant, it was announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were first approached by Quibi for an exclusive deal. Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, who founded the American short-form streaming platform in August 2018, reportedly held a meeting with the couple to get them to join their company.

"Meg and Jeff actually went to see Harry and Meghan to get them to sign ... but it's no surprise they went for Netflix," a source told the outlet.

The bid made by Quibi comes at a time when the OTT platform is struggling to survive and is rumoured to be considering eliminating their subscription fee and becoming free. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex instead signed with Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service which has contracts with several high-profile celebrities including Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyonce, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Harry and Meghan are currently isolating at their newly-bought mansion in the Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara along with their one-year-old son Archie. British tabloid the Daily Express recently reported that Jameela Jamil is also quarantining with the couple, a claim which the actress denied through her social media accounts.

"The Good Place" actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the article's headline and wrote a detailed post to express her disappointment with the coverage. "I've met this woman once ever. Best friends now living together during lockdown?!" Jamil wrote.

The 34-year-old also condemned the "racist behaviour" the "Suits" alum is subjected to by the UK tabloids and said that she herself has been subjected to press harassment. "My family started being harassed and offered money for dirt on me within a week of my first tweet in defense of her. What has followed has been a plethora of lies and rumors about me, set up to discredit me as an individual and convince people I am "crazy" to devalue my opinion to anyone who may realize I am right," she wrote.

Jamil added that it is being portrayed that she is friends with the former American actress to make it seem as if she is defending her due to "loyalty" and not because "it's right to call out misogyny and racism when you see it because an attack against her (Meghan), is an attack on all WOC/Black women."

Jamil took to her Twitter account as well to slam the report that referred to her as "Meghan Markle's new best friend." The actress wrote: "LOL. Went to a hotel in SB for a romantic getaway with my boyfriend... and have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories, none of which are consistent, none of which make sense... (all to now create the lie that she controls me and coordinates my every move.)"

"I've met this woman once. Ever. #BestFriends These articles are a strategy to now blame her for MY every word and move. And to attempt to discredit my calling them out as if it isn't a *FACT* that they bully and harass her for clicks, to feed Britain's already sturdy xenophobia," the radio presenter added.