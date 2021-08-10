The animated series "The Prince" made headlines when it premiered on HBO Max last month, with many accusing it of making a mockery out of Prince Philip and Prince George. But the two were not the only ones, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also ridiculed in episodes.

The series, from "Family Guy" writer Gary Janetti, is a satirical take on the lives of the British Royal Family. According to The Independent, the story is told through the eyes of the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. As such, scenes that seemingly mock the family should not be taken seriously.

In one such scene, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presenting a home makeover show called "Royally Screwed." The cartoon versions of the couple (voiced by Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashād, respectively, introduced themselves saying, "Hi, I'm Meghan Markle and I'm Harry and we're royally screwed. Each week we take a house from drab to fab."

A family gave their $75,000 life savings to the couple in the hopes that they would do a makeover suitable for royals. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended up spending the entire budget on a gold backsplash. They adorned the kitchen with solid gold inlay and the same goes for the rest of the house. The matriarch of the family collapses when she sees the gaudy transformation.

Moreover, another scene from "The Prince" mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ambitions. It shows the 36-year-old prince saying that he wanted to be a massage therapist when he was younger. The 40-year-old former "Suits" star then replies, "Ah...I wanted to be a princess" to which her husband responded, "Oh, well you kind of f***ed that up."

This scene was perhaps alluding to the fact that Prince Harry uses touch therapy to calm himself down during his panic attacks. He demonstrated how this is done in his interview for the Apple TV+ documentary "The Me You Can't See." In it, he underwent a session of EMDR therapy with UK-based psychotherapist Sanja Oakley, where he was seen tapping his shoulders and moving his eyes rapidly.

Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, "The Prince" also mocked Prince Philip's deteriorating health prior to his death on April 9. It also portrayed Prince George as a royal brat.