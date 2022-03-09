The feeling towards Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is still that of suspicion and isolation a year after they blasted the royals in their Oprah interview.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe analysed the fallout of the explosive sit-down interview a year after in a chat with OK! magazine. He said the consequence, their fall-out with the royal family, still shows no sign of ending.

"It's been a year now since Harry and Meghan went on Oprah and it's quite disappointing to think that it doesn't seem their rift is anywhere near coming towards a conclusion. You can't really point towards any olive branches," he said adding that there is still no conclusion toward what was said in the Oprah interview.

Meghan Markle "made a massive accusation, a very serious one, that effectively a member of the Royal Family made a racist remark." That "hasn't been resolved except from when the Queen released a statement which said that recollections may vary." Larcombe said "that hasn't really been dealt with" especially since there have been "several inconsistencies to what's been said."

The royal expert is uncertain if the public's opinion of Meghan Markle has changed since the Oprah interview. He thinks the overall feeling toward her "is still one of suspicion." He also does not think that Prince Harry gained anything positive from that interview except for heartache and an alleged rift with his family.

"I still haven't seen anything that Harry has actually gained. What has he gained by doing Oprah Winfrey? If he wanted to settle scores, he hasn't," Larcombe said and claimed that the Duke of Sussex has only strained his relationship with the royals.

"I think what has happened is that now, not a single member of the Royal Family it seems, apart from Eugenie, even dares to pick up the phone and even talk to him in fear. How can they have an open and honest conversation? The impact of the Oprah interview is that Harry and Meghan are almost unapproachable from the rest of the family," he explained.

Larcombe called it "a very worrying sign" to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still "extremely isolated and cut off from an awful lot of people that knew them when they were growing up, as well as family."