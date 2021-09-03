Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still need to settle money owed to a non-profit enterprise and this does not look good for the couple who agreed to multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity MWX Foundation, formerly Sussex Royal, is said to still owe a grant of £78,500 to an unnamed "not-for-profit enterprise." They reportedly promised to pay it in full within 12 months.

However, a year has passed and the amount is still an outstanding balance from the overall total of £134,500. They were able to pay £213,000 ahead of time. It is believed that the holdup is because of the Charity Commission's now-closed probe into MWX Foundation.

The investigation was over the process of the foundation's transfer of £151,855 to Prince Harry's sustainable travel group Travalyst. The commission found out this year in May that MWX had done nothing wrong.

Adam Stephens, the liquidator for MWX Foundation, told the Daily Mail, "We have received claims totalling £213,000 from one creditor, being in relation to the grant due to a not-for-profit enterprise. This claim has been admitted in full and part paid in the sum of £134,500 during the reporting period."

Stephens said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former charity "has sufficient funds to settle the claim in full and final dividend is to be made shortly to pay the remaining balance."

"There were sufficient funds to enable the claim received in the liquidation to be settled in full within 12 months of the liquidation. However, during the liquidation period, the Charity Commission requested information concerning the charity, and this was provided. The enquiries have now been finalised, HMRC has provided tax clearance and the final dividend will shortly be paid to the unsecured grant creditor," he added.

Meanwhile, accounts expert Rob Leach said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have paid the funds owed by now since they promised a voluntary liquidation. They reportedly have "enough to pay everyone" and settle the £78,500 owed to the charity. They can get the money from their personal funds, especially since they have multi-million-dollar deals with streaming giant Netflix and with Spotify podcast under their new charity Archewell Foundation.