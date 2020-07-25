Prince Harry is the principle driver of his and Meghan Markle's split from the British royal family. It is said that the prince was "frustrated" and wanted to break from his family. The couple was even "upset" that Prince William, Kate Middleton got all the best official roles and they had to take a "backseat".

These shocking claims are being made by a new tell-all biography's extract published on Friday. The book, "Finding Freedom:Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has given a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell decision to move to the US. Published by Harper Collins, the book is set for release on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The book is being serialised in The Times.

The book claims that the relationship between the royal siblings Prince William and Harry broke down much before his wedding to Meghan. However, the last straw was when the former asked his brother whether he was sure about his decision to marry. It was Harry, and not Meghan, who was responsible for their move to Megan's home city of Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from the book. The couple have said that they were not interviewed for the biography and did not make any contributions to it, The Guardian reports. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

The book claims the duchess "tearfully" told a friend before leaving the UK: "I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It's very sad."

According to the Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth II was genuinely "blindsided" when Harry and Meghan announcement to quit the royal family.

Buckingham Palace sources dubbed "Finding Freedom" as 'the gospel according to Harry and Meghan'. A palace source said: "What it's unlikely to reveal, however, is how it subsequently emerged that Harry and Meghan had been quietly plotting their 'exit' from the Royal Family for at least nine months before they finally announced their decision to quit in January this year."