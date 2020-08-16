A shocking detail about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been revealed. There are claims that the couple called up a fan connected to a Twitter account that abused Kate Middleton, Prince William and the British royal family to thank her for "enthusiastic support".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the woman that they were "so moved and so happy" after she helped raise around £45,000 ($60,000) for charities they support. The fundraiser in question is named Dani Trin. The user's Twitter account has previously posted a string of abusive tweets branding the Duchess of Cambridge a "b***h" and a "Karen" and her husband Prince William an "a***ole".

However, Trin denies that she has anything to do with the vile and offensive posts.

Only days before Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, made their phone call, the Henryscousin account also used by Trin accused the royal family of being "nasty, pedophilic, racist". Other posts over the past year made sick jokes about Kate being an "anorexic wrinkly hoe", a "corner plant" and repeatedly called her "Karen".

Trin, from Lisbon, Portugal, used the same Henryscousin troll account on June 11 to boast of her personal call from the Sussexes. The account which is a part of the pro-Harry and Meghan online fanbase dubbed the #SussexSquad, also spoke of an "ugly horse face b***h" who was said to be "just bitter she still lives in a dead woman's shadow", reports The Sun.

The revelations come just days after Harry warned that social media was stoking a "crisis of hate" and called for online communities to be "defined by compassion".

Meanwhile, Harry recently wrote an opinion piece in US business magazine Fast Company. In the article, the duke appealed companies pull advertising from some online sites. "Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it," he said.

"Companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth," Harry added.

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan had any knowledge of or condoned the offensive messages. Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment on the issue.

But royal expert Tom Quinn, called Harry and Meghan "naive". "The fact that Meghan and Harry have thanked a Twitter user that is also connected to nasty, vicious remarks about the Royal Family and others shows once again just how naive they are," he added.