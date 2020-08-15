Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to convert their new house in Montecito area of Santa Barbara, California for the latter's mother Doria Ragland.

"They're converting one of the guesthouses into a home for Doria, who plans to split her time between L.A. and Montecito," a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 35 and 39, respectively moved to Los Angeles from Canada in March before the borders shut down due to coronavirus lockdown. The couple stepped down officially as senior members of the British royal family in March.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their 15-month-old son, Archie Harrison moved to their newly purchased home in Santa Barbara, in July. The couple bought the property for $14.65 million.

Their regular visitors will be the duchess's mother Doria Ragland, 63. Besides, the former royals now have several A-listers as their neighbours.

"They've already met some of their neighbours, like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who are locals," the insider reveals. "Orlando voicing Prince Harry in [the HBO Max comedy series] The Prince has become an inside joke between them. If you're going to shadow someone, it may as well be the real deal! And there's obviously Ellen [DeGeneres], who Meghan knows from way back," the source added.

"Many of their new neighbours are CEOs and financiers and their families. They're not the type of people to sell them out," the source said adding: "Harry and Meghan finally feel happy, safe and home!"

A rep for Harry and Meghan said in a statement on Tuesday, that they "have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

After Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles, Ragland was reportedly with her daughter and family for some time. "Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie," a source told the outlet in July. "This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born," the insider added about the yoga instructor.