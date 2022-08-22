Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being accused of insulting and trying to compete with Princess Anne when they announced their visit to the U.K. on her birthday.

On Aug. 15, Monday, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that the couple will be visiting "charities close to their hearts" during the trip. But despite the noble cause of their visit, royal watchers were quick to criticise the couple. They pointed out that the timing of the announcement coincides with Princess Anne's birthday.

The Princess Royal turned 72 years old on Aug. 15. According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the royals were probably "not thrilled" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement.

"Prince Charles is looking to slim down the monarchy... not add a competing Royal Family. Senior royals are likely not thrilled with [Monday's] announcement," she told the Daily Star adding, "Especially since they chose to do it on the Princess Royal's birthday."

But according to Charlotte Griffiths, The Mail on Sunday's editor at large, there is a reason why the couple decided to announce their visit in advance. They reportedly feared being embarrassed by the lack of turnout or empty crowds at the events they will attend.

She thinks that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their itinerary for their U.K trip in advance because they will have a Netflix crew with them. She said on the MailPlus' Palace Confidential, "I think they released these dates in advance because they want to give a chance for crowds to gather. Because, if they do have a Netflix crew with them, imagine how embarrassing it would be if there were about three people out there sort of waving."

Griffiths claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want people to "get excited and to talk about" their U.K. visit and that they want it to "look like a royal tour." She added that it is unlikely that they will even reunite with the British royals. She thinks that they might "attempt" to see Queen Elizabeth II. But Her Majesty might not "encourage" the meeting because then it would "feel like a carbon copy of a royal engagement."