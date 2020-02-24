Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently house-hunting in California. The couple that is spending their time in a $14 million mansion in Vancouver is allegedly planning to settle down in Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown. They are rumoured to have shortlisted a few options in the luxurious seaside locality and are particularly interested in Kylie Jenner's former Malibu home.

According to Variety, the details were first leaked by Caitlyn Jenner. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed the gossip to the hosts of TV's "Loose Women" and said that there are rumours suggesting that the former royals are looking for a house in the area.

"[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] were looking for a house in Malibu," she said as quoted by the publication. More reports suggest that the parents-of-one are now keen on one particular Malibu house which is described as "hulking, European-style mansion." It is called as Petra Manor and it seems perfect for the couple in their quest for privacy from media as it is situated in a guard-gated community. It is a 1.75-acre estate that is estimated to be worth close to $20 million.

The Peta Manor is said to be once rented by 22-year-old entrepreneur and reality star Kylie. She reportedly rented the house for two weeks in the summer of 2018. She was living in the mansion with her former best-friend Jordyn Woods and new-born baby Stormi Webster. During her stay, Kylie apparently grew fond of the chateau and shared a number of photos with her 163 million followers.

The custom-built manor is not too old. It was built in 2015 by David Charvet and Brooke Burke on the plot that was originally owned by Mel Gibson. The upscale property is still owned by a now-divorced couple who have put it up as a rental home and holiday haven for billionaires and celebrities.

It is said that Malibu is home to many celebrities. Therefore, it is no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are searching for a home in the legendary seaside area.

The manor features a gated and walled entrance with a lush green garden with mature oak and sycamore trees. It boasts of 12,000 square feet living area with 8 bedrooms and 100 bathrooms. There is a double-height foyer with a grand staircase, professional media screening room, kitchen with avant-garde appliances, wine cellar, massive living, and family rooms, private balcony, fireplaces, and spa-style bathrooms.

If Meghan and Harry make this house their home, they will be sharing the neighbourhood with A-listers such as Patrick Dempsey, James Cameron, Scott Caan, Linkin Park's Brad Delson, Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison, and Hong Kong's billionaire Vitasoy heiress Karen Lo.