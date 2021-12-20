Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started new Christmas traditions after relocating to the United States. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were reportedly the first to donate to the first-ever Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade in their upscale neighbourhood in California this week.

The couple, who live in an impressive $14.7 million mansion in Montecito with their children Archie, two years, and Lilibet, seven months, joined a select few donors from the exclusive society to support the car procession. The themed parade, titled "Holiday magic," saw brightly-lit cars decorated with garlands, tinsels, and wreaths making their way down the procession route. The parade was headed by a town Santa Claus who sat in a red truck adorned with a Christmas star and figurines as he handed out candy to the locals.

A local newspaper, Montecito Journal, wrote about the couple's donations, "As the merriment still lingers in the air, here's to a new Montecito holiday tradition! Thanks to the many parade sponsors including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were first to donate."

The report comes after the Duchess was spotted Christmas shopping in the neighbourhood at some of her favourite stores, including nearby Pierre LaFond & Co and kids' clothing boutique Poppy. The former actress, appearing to be in a semi-incognito mode in a brown beanie and a blue face mask, was wearing a Massimo Dutti wool coat, Tamara Mellon boots, Bottega Veneta clutch, and LeSpecs Air Heart sunglasses for the outing.

According to a report in Mail Online, she spent around an hour in the market, accompanied by her bodyguard, and took a few shopping bags back home. An onlooker claimed about her outing: "There was a franticness to her shopping, like she was just itching to get out and be somewhat normal. Even if it was for just an hour."

Harry and Meghan have expressed their love for their new neighbourhood, which is home to other celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. In her recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Meghan had said that her husband "loves" their new home.

"We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. But we're just happy," she had said.