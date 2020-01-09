Author and journalist Tom Bradby shared that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their plans in 2020, but he muses that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are uncertain about their future as royals.

Bradby, who traveled with the couple during their South Africa tour and made the emotional ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," shared what he knows about the royals' plans for 2020, in a recent TV interview. He revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "considering their options in the future" as members of the Royal Family.

"I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don't know, and I don't think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be," Bradby revealed during Wednesday's appearance on "Good Morning Britain."

The 52-year-old "Secret Service" author likewise addressed rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to abdicate their royal titles and relocate to Canada. He said that he does not ask them what their plans are and that "they keep that pretty close to their chest."

"I don't think it's a done deal that would be my impression. I think there's a lot of talking to be done...you know there's a million possibilities they could go to Canada," Bradby explained.

In the same TV interview, he also confirmed the "rift" between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex has since addressed this speculation in "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," in which he revealed that "they are on different paths." Host Piers Morgan asked what happens to the brothers' relationship in 2020, and Bradby shared his hope that the Princes will become closer again.

"There are lots of people, who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, love them to be closer again. And with any luck that will happen. But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said," he replied.

Bradby's interview comes just in time for when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to become "financially independent" and "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family." They shared this intent on their official Instagram page.