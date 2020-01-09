Author and journalist Tom Bradby shared that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their plans in 2020, but he muses that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are uncertain about their future as royals.

Bradby, who traveled with the couple during their South Africa tour and made the emotional ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," shared what he knows about the royals' plans for 2020, in a recent TV interview. He revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "considering their options in the future" as members of the Royal Family.

"I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don't know, and I don't think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be," Bradby revealed during Wednesday's appearance on "Good Morning Britain."

The 52-year-old "Secret Service" author likewise addressed rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to abdicate their royal titles and relocate to Canada. He said that he does not ask them what their plans are and that "they keep that pretty close to their chest."

"I don't think it's a done deal that would be my impression. I think there's a lot of talking to be done...you know there's a million possibilities they could go to Canada," Bradby explained.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to step back as 'senior' royals
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to step back as 'senior' royals Tolga AKMEN/AFP

In the same TV interview, he also confirmed the "rift" between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex has since addressed this speculation in "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," in which he revealed that "they are on different paths." Host Piers Morgan asked what happens to the brothers' relationship in 2020, and Bradby shared his hope that the Princes will become closer again.

"There are lots of people, who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, love them to be closer again. And with any luck that will happen. But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said," he replied.

Bradby's interview comes just in time for when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to become "financially independent" and "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family." They shared this intent on their official Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

â€œAfter many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as â€˜seniorâ€™ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.â€ - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image Â© PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on