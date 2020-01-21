Last week, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement with the new arrangement for Prince Harr and Meghan Markle as they split from the royal family. In the statement, it was revealed they will no longer participate in royal duties, receive any public funds, and use their her/his royal highness titles.

Meanwhile, they can continue to use Duke and Duchess of Sussex status and shall be addressed as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The new way of addressing Meghan Markle is inspired by a format as first adopted by Sarah Ferguson, according to CNN. After her divorce with Prince Andrew in 1996, Ferguson was referred to as Sarah, Duchess of York. Similarly, Prince Diana's title was changed after she divorced Prince Charles the same year. She was addressed as Diana, Duchess of Wales. Hence, the change in the format of Meghan's title is anticipated to cause some confusion.

Therefore, the titles of Sussexes shall undergo reconsideration. As per the report, the palace has decided not to change the title but provide updated guidance for how the names should be formatted. The matter is currently being dealt with. The palace is in talks with the Garter King of Arms, the heraldic authority with jurisdiction over England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The authority reportedly specialises in matters of titles and protocols and will be responsible for issuing updated guidance.

Previously, Harry was formerly addressed as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel and Meghan was bestowed with a title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex after she tied the knot to the prince in May 2018.

Earlier, this year, the Sussexes presented the queen their desire to split their ways from the royal family in pursuit of becoming "financially independent." Within a few days, the queen organised a summit and agreed for the abdication agreement as follows.

"With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home." Read the full statement here.