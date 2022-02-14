Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate a "low-key" Valentine's Day as a family of four at their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

It will reportedly be an intimate celebration for the family and will be "relaxed" according to sex and relationship expert Charlotte Johnson. There would not be any photos shared with the public similar to what the couple previously did.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting their second child on Valentine's Day. They welcomed a daughter, Lilibet Diana, now eight months, on June 4 last year.

"This year is their first Valentine's Day as a family of four so I'm sure the pair will want to celebrate the day as a family unit. During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also appeared to criticise the way he was raised by Prince Charles, discussing the 'genetic pain and suffering' in the Royal Family and stressing that he wanted to 'break the cycle' for his children," Johnson told The Express.

She added, "Now that the pair have left the Royal Family and live in the States, Harry says his shoulders have 'dropped' and he feels freer. This suggests that the pair's Valentine's Day will now be different to normal and we can expect a more relaxed day spent with the children away from the public eye."

As to the specifics, no one really knows. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have so far kept to themselves. They have only carried out a few public appearances since they left their royal roles in March 2020. The last was in New York last year a few months after Lilibet's birth.

Johnson thinks that it is likely the couple will spend their Valentine's Day at home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. She explained, "With the special day landing on a Monday this year, the couple will most likely be continuing about their normal everyday life, keeping the occasion as a low-key one." She suspects that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "will be occupied" during the special day as having young children "under the age of two can be a handful."